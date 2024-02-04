Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deep Yellow Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deep Yellow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

DYLLF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

