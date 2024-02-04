Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

RGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Resources Connection Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

