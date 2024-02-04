Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after buying an additional 488,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $76.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

