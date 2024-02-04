Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,756 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,066 shares of company stock worth $860,736. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

