Reviewing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Cushman & Wakefield and reAlpha Tech are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and reAlpha Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $10.11 billion 0.23 $196.40 million ($0.34) -30.50 reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.79% 12.01% 2.51% reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 3 1 1 2.60 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats reAlpha Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield



Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has strategic partnerships with Vanke Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About reAlpha Tech



reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. The Rental Business segment focuses on purchasing properties for syndication, which is powered by its platform services technologies. The company was formerly known as reAlpha Asset Management Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dublin, Ohio.

