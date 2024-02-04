RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.71. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,290,091 shares.

RLX Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 206.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,870,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,903,000 after buying an additional 578,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

