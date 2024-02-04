Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $620.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $572.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.93.

NYSE ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

