Rosenblatt Securities Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $195.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $166.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC opened at $178.73 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

