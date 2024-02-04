Rosenblatt Securities Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.0 %

Qorvo stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

