Roth Capital Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.86. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

