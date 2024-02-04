Royal Bank of Canada Increases Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $239.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $201.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.