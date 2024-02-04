Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $105.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

