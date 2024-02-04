Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

