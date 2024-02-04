RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) COO Sells $351,388.41 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $351,388.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 15,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $649,950.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,937 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $426,761.74.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $47.24 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 788.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.