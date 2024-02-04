Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

