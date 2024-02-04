Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

