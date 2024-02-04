Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $29.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.79.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $15,383,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,945,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Schneider National by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

