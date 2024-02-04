Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

