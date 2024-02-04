Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $9,331,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.0 %

NVDA opened at $661.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.22 and a 200-day moving average of $476.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.