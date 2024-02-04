Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

