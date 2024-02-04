Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

NYSE BOOT opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after buying an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,696,000.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

