SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

