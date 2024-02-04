SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

