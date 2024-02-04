Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Selectis Health had a negative return on equity of 159.15% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

