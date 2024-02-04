Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

