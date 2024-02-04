Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 193 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

