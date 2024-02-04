Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,625 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.