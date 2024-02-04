Sigma Planning Corp Buys 488 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 212,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

