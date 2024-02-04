Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.