Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after buying an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

