Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $35.00 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.