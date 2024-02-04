Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Silgan by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Silgan by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silgan by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

