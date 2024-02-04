Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

