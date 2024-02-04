Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 9.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $219.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock worth $104,224,222. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.