Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $223.00 at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 9.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $219.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock worth $104,224,222. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.