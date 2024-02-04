SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $69.27

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.27, but opened at $66.90. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 354,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

