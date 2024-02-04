SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $11,941,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.