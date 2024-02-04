SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $11,941,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $77.15.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
