SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

