SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

