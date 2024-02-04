SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $505.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.