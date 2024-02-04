Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $69.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.16.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,053 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

