Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

