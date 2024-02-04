Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Hold

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECH. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of TECH opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

