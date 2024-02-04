Stifel Nicolaus Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $145.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

Shares of CIGI opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

