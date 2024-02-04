STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,693 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 179,511 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.4 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

