StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

