StockNews.com Downgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LCNB Stock Down 2.5 %

LCNB opened at $14.47 on Friday. LCNB has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 545.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LCNB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCNB by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

