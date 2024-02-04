StockNews.com Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

