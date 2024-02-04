StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

