Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

